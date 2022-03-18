InnovaDerma (LON:IDP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.00

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.44 ($0.33), with a volume of 86157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

The stock has a market cap of £7.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.70.

In other InnovaDerma news, insider Mark Michael Ward purchased 376,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £131,879.65 ($171,494.99).

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

