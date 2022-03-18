InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,793 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $39.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

