Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Research Coverage Started at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Stock analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.80% from the stock’s previous close.

INBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Inhibrx from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of INBX stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $953.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 3.09. Inhibrx has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 176.32% and a negative net margin of 1,130.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inhibrx will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inhibrx by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,894,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,731,000 after buying an additional 231,936 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Inhibrx by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,631,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,250,000 after buying an additional 431,547 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inhibrx by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after buying an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Inhibrx by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after buying an additional 396,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Inhibrx by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 654,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,575,000 after buying an additional 354,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

