Information Services (TSE:ISV) Given a C$29.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$29.00 target price on Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.60.

Shares of TSE:ISV opened at C$22.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$399.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. Information Services has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$33.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

