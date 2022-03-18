Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives GBX 656.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 656.60 ($8.54).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.28) to GBX 568 ($7.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.91) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.65) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Informa stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 595.20 ($7.74). 10,673,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,208. The firm has a market cap of £8.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 459.80 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 628 ($8.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 567.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 540.85.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

