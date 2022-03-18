Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IDEXY. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €28.00 ($30.77) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.87) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.00 ($25.27) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($37.36) to €31.00 ($34.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

