Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year.
Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion.
OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.18.
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
