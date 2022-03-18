Impossible Finance (IF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,535.00

Impossible Finance (IF) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $12,535.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00045460 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.11 or 0.07016255 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,704.25 or 0.99692370 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 78.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00033268 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

