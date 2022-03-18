Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 294 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 294 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $17,839.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,473 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $99,206.55.

On Monday, February 14th, Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $373,102.86.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $63.72 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 2.41.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at $255,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

