Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of IMO opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.67. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

