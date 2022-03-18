Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.69

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.69 and traded as high as C$3.89. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$3.89, with a volume of 16,680 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.69. The company has a market cap of C$550.01 million and a P/E ratio of -29.92.

About Imperial Metals (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

