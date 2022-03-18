Impel NeuroPharma (IMPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Impel NeuroPharma has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 458.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

