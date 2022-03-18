Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $211.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.79 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

