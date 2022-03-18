Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ IKNA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,823. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $37.61.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IKNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ikena Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.
About Ikena Oncology (Get Rating)
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ikena Oncology (IKNA)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.