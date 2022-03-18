Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IKNA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,823. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $37.61.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IKNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ikena Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ikena Oncology (Get Rating)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.