IFG Group (LON:IFP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $161.11

IFG Group plc (LON:IFP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.11 ($2.10) and traded as high as GBX 193 ($2.51). IFG Group shares last traded at GBX 193 ($2.51), with a volume of 270,874 shares.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 193 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 161.11. The company has a market cap of £203.43 million and a P/E ratio of -214.44.
About IFG Group (LON:IFP)
Featured Articles
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for IFG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IFG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.