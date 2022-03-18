IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
IEC Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.
IEC Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IEC Electronics (IEC)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.