IDOX’s (IDOX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 78 ($1.01) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:IDOX opened at GBX 66.10 ($0.86) on Friday. IDOX has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 81.92 ($1.07). The stock has a market cap of £294.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.18.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

