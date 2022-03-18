IDOX’s (IDOX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 78 ($1.01) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON:IDOX opened at GBX 66.10 ($0.86) on Friday. IDOX has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 81.92 ($1.07). The stock has a market cap of £294.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.18.
IDOX Company Profile (Get Rating)
