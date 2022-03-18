IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Issues Earnings Results

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 178.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $482.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 653,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,415,000 after buying an additional 36,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 40.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 48,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.