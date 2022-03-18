Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 5.26%.
Shares of IPWR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. 47 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,445. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. Ideal Power has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $52.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.96.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPWR. StockNews.com raised shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
