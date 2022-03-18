Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 5.26%.

Shares of IPWR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. 47 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,445. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. Ideal Power has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $52.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPWR. StockNews.com raised shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ideal Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ideal Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Rating ) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Ideal Power worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

