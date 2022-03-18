Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $200,000 Stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 207,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 124,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 95,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 66,170 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CEM opened at $31.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

