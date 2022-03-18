ICON 24 Hour Volume Hits $47.52 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. ICON has a market cap of $573.52 million and $47.52 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.
About ICON
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 734,463,385 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ICON Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.