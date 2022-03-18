IBM Retirement Fund Trims Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Kroger by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after buying an additional 2,305,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 700.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,814 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Kroger by 7,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after purchasing an additional 861,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,032 shares of company stock worth $6,903,005. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

