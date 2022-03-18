IBM Retirement Fund Sells 3,906 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average of $100.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

