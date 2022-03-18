IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lennar were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Lennar by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 109,103 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Lennar by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $1,036,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lennar stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.91. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.
LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.07.
Lennar Profile (Get Rating)
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lennar (LEN)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.