IBM Retirement Fund Has $624,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 120,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

IFF stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.66 and its 200 day moving average is $140.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.