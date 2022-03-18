IBM Retirement Fund Has $580,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,824 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,461,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $309.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.34.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

