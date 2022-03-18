IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in onsemi were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of onsemi by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of onsemi by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of onsemi by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,055 shares of company stock valued at $925,999. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. onsemi has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.64.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

