IAM Advisory LLC Sells 9,867 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IAM Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.9% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

PFE stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $305.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

