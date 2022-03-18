IAM Advisory LLC Sells 252 Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

IAM Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 309.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Linden Rose Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the third quarter worth $1,029,000. XR Securities LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 37.5% in the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 531.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $262.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.67.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.56.

Fiverr International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.