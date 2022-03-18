IAM Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.5% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 52.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $507.02 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $352.34 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $474.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

