IAM Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

LMT stock opened at $428.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

