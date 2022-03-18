Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) President Terence Fitch Sells 13,100 Shares of Stock

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $175,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of HYFM opened at $15.84 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $71.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on HYFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.