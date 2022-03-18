Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) President Terence Fitch Sells 13,100 Shares of Stock

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $175,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HYFM opened at $15.84 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $71.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 294,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 100,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 47.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,463 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 41.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,059,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 309,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HYFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

