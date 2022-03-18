HYCON (HYC) Reaches Market Cap of $484,654.74

HYCON (HYC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HYCON has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. HYCON has a market cap of $484,654.74 and $33,474.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001744 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00048903 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars.

