Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HUM. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

LON HUM opened at GBX 13.40 ($0.17) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £52.74 million and a PE ratio of -16.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.64.

In related news, insider Thomas Hill bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,152.15). Also, insider Daniel E. Betts purchased 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £24,050 ($31,274.38).

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.