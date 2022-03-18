Hudock Inc. Buys 1,116 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $115.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.84 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.40.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on PRU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

