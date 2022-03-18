Hudock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of ITOT opened at $98.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.26. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.45 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15.

