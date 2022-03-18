Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huazhu Group.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HTHT. TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.26. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 102.03 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth $9,020,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 686.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 871,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,972,000 after purchasing an additional 760,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 54.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 150,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 52,794 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2,946.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 895,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 866,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.