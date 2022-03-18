Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 23,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNP. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 116.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Huaneng Power International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Huaneng Power International by 155.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HNP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,031. Huaneng Power International has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

