HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 510 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($7.41) to GBX 510 ($6.63) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.48) to GBX 565 ($7.35) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 590 ($7.67) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $496.67.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $33.21 on Monday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $136.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,576,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HSBC by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after buying an additional 2,004,699 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,201,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after buying an additional 670,107 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,879,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,653,000 after buying an additional 398,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 281,073 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

