HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Cut to GBX 510

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($7.41) to GBX 510 ($6.63) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.15) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.10) target price on HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 510 ($6.63) target price on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 548.82 ($7.14).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 500.60 ($6.51) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £101.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.38). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 518.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 452.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($367,326.29).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

