Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $57,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $101,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 40.5% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,676 shares of company stock worth $1,732,815 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $53.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

