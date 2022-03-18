Hord (HORD) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Hord (HORD) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Hord has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $311,577.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045590 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.06 or 0.07046764 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,017.29 or 0.99804267 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 76.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00032892 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,750,845 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

