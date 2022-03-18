Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,523. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.35.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

