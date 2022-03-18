Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.