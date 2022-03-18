Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Insider Sells £546,660.24 in Stock

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($25.85), for a total value of £546,660.24 ($710,871.57).

HIK opened at GBX 2,055 ($26.72) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,008.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,236.27. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,767 ($22.98) and a one year high of GBX 2,703 ($35.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

HIK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.41) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,800 ($36.41) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,585 ($33.62).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.