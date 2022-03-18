Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Shares Down 3.5% Following Insider Selling

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $29.73 and last traded at $29.82. Approximately 11,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 602,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

Specifically, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $122,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $123,719.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,994 shares of company stock valued at $380,565 over the last ninety days.

HESM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.517 per share. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after buying an additional 1,309,615 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 3,017.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 588,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after buying an additional 569,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after buying an additional 487,428 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 491,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after buying an additional 388,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 517,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after buying an additional 281,955 shares in the last quarter.

Hess Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

