Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,440.15

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,440.15 and traded as low as $1,247.16. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at $1,278.33, with a volume of 185 shares changing hands.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,431.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,566.08.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

