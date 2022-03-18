Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $813.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.77. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

