Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Linda Llewelyn Sells 2,039 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 218 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $5,862.02.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $33,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $130,103.82.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.90. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCAT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

