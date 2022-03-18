Head to Head Survey: Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) versus Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) and Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoku has a beta of -13.32, indicating that its share price is 1,432% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Byrna Technologies and Hoku, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 Hoku 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 106.87%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Hoku.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Hoku shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Hoku’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 5.64 -$3.28 million ($0.17) -58.76 Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hoku has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Hoku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -7.79% -5.04% -4.12% Hoku N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Hoku on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Hoku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hoku Corp. engages in the provision of solar energy products and services. It offers photovoltaic systems, polysilicon, silicon ingots and wafers, photovoltaic cells, and photovoltaic modules. The company was founded by Dustin Masaru Shindo and Karl M. Taft III in March 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

