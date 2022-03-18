Head to Head Review: Landsea Homes (LSEA) vs. Its Rivals

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Landsea Homes to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Landsea Homes and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.02 billion $52.79 million 7.65 Landsea Homes Competitors $5.45 billion $681.64 million 7.73

Landsea Homes’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes. Landsea Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.7% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes’ peers have a beta of 2.40, indicating that their average stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Landsea Homes and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 0 1 0 3.00 Landsea Homes Competitors 383 1486 1361 89 2.35

Landsea Homes presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.97%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 9.85%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 5.16% 11.18% 6.01% Landsea Homes Competitors 10.31% 142.49% 11.22%

Summary

Landsea Homes peers beat Landsea Homes on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Landsea Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

